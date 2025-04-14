Short Interest in Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Declines By 89.5%

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Price Performance
Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 323. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $778,960.00, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of -1.46.
About Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.