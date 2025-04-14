Short Interest in Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Declines By 89.5%

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Price Performance

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 323. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $778,960.00, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of -1.46.

Get Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF alerts:

About Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.