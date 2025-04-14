Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Rises By 441.6%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,500 shares, an increase of 441.6% from the March 15th total of 145,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 928,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SMCAY traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,810. SMC has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.96.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. SMC had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SMC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

