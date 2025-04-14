Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Holdings Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $110,987.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,540.35. This trade represents a 22.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,104 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $35,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,024. The trade was a 20.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,393 shares of company stock valued at $166,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $24.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $336.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

