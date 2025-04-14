Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Up 1,137.5% in March

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 1,137.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance

VIPRF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.15. 101,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,617. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.