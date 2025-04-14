Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading 12% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,048,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 462,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.98 target price on shares of Silver X Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.
Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.
