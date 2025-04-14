Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading 12% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,048,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 462,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.98 target price on shares of Silver X Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Silver X Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining Stock Performance

About Silver X Mining

The company has a market cap of C$23.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

(Get Free Report)

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver X Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver X Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.