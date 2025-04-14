Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Simpple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPPL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Simpple has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.

Simpple Company Profile

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

