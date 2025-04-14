Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Simpple Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPPL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Simpple has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.
Simpple Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Simpple
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Simpple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.