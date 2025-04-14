Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.16. 925,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 1.13. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $678,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,402,584 shares in the company, valued at $115,381,623.44. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

