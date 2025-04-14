Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 251,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 186,035 shares.The stock last traded at $33.15 and had previously closed at $32.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $665.47 million, a PE ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $678,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,402,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,381,623.44. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,090,000 after buying an additional 290,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 86,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 7,753.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 535,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

