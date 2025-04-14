Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 233459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Skeena Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKE. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,930,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,873,000 after buying an additional 6,784,027 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Skeena Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,219,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Skeena Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,156,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Skeena Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,109,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 54,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 4,414.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 766,600 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

