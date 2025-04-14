Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,841 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 47,081 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,386,000 after purchasing an additional 82,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $52.53 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $50,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,155.08. This trade represents a 57.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $204,876.32. This represents a 61.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,132 shares of company stock valued at $620,476. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

