SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Up 19.5% – Here’s What Happened

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) shares rose 19.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.66 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10). Approximately 94,240,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,595% from the average daily volume of 5,559,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.08).

SolGold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £285.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66.

About SolGold

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

