Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $15.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLDB. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.07. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9,393.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 955,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 945,863 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 292.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 330,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

