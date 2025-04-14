Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 340796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a market cap of C$9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
