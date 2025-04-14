Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Citigroup

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Melius upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,407,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,805. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $36.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C. David Cush bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,900.33. The trade was a 35.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 13,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the airline’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,161 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

