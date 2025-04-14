SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SpaceandPeople had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.04%.

SpaceandPeople Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of LON:SAL opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.28) on Monday. SpaceandPeople has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 115 ($1.50). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44.

About SpaceandPeople

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

