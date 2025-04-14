SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SpaceandPeople had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.04%.
SpaceandPeople Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of LON:SAL opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.28) on Monday. SpaceandPeople has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 115 ($1.50). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44.
About SpaceandPeople
