SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in March

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Monday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers primarily in Rogaland, Agder, Vestland, Oslo, and Viken. The company operates through Retail Customers, SME & Agriculture, and Large Corporates segments. It offers savings, loans, insurance, and pension products.

