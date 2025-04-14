SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,368,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,398 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $163,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after buying an additional 3,697,646 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,435,000 after buying an additional 2,922,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,006 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

SPLG opened at $62.80 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

