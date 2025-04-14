SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $77.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.62 and a 52-week high of $101.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

