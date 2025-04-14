SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Position Raised by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 46,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $43.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.