Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 2,770 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,179,000 after purchasing an additional 287,960 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,801 shares of company stock worth $45,553,642. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.5 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $377.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.99, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

