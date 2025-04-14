Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $6,637,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 346,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $100.85 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $87.88 and a 52-week high of $136.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.97.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

