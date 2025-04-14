Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,274 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 440,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 314,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $24,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 2.0 %

Exelon stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

