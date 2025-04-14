Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $103.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.95.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

