Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 82,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 18,489 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Devin W. Stockfish acquired 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,272.51. This trade represents a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.56 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.28%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

