Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after buying an additional 138,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD opened at $89.34 on Monday. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $188.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Several analysts have commented on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $155.00 price objective on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Chord Energy Profile



Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

