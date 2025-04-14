Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $269.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.57.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Quanta Services from $323.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $338.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

