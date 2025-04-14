Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 299.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,888,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 365,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,109.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 27,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

SPX Technologies stock opened at $132.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.73. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $183.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Get Our Latest Report on SPXC

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.