Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE LMT opened at $475.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.03 and its 200 day moving average is $500.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.