StockNews.com Upgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to “Hold”

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of CM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,385,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,431,000 after buying an additional 749,843 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,600,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,138,000 after acquiring an additional 851,164 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,138,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,398,619,000 after purchasing an additional 234,088 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,387,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,451 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,757,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,613,000 after purchasing an additional 115,884 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

