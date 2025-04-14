Stone House Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VONG opened at $90.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.48. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1366 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.