Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stone House Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 430,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,106,000 after purchasing an additional 91,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $236.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $660.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

