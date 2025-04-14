Stone House Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Stone House Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises about 0.7% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,521,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,487,000 after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,115,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $43.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.