Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Releases Earnings Results

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Stran & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.07%.
Stran & Company, Inc. Price Performance
Shares of SWAG stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 31,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,708. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Stran & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.09.
Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile
