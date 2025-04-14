Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Releases Earnings Results

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Stran & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.07%.

Stran & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of SWAG stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 31,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,708. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Stran & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Stran & Co, Inc engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

