Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Has $37.87 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.7% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 5.2 %

IEFA opened at $73.39 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.