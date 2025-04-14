Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,299 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMFG. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $16.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

