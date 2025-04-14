Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 209.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,788,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,304,000 after purchasing an additional 933,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,763,000 after acquiring an additional 117,327 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $201,376,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,911,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,712,000 after acquiring an additional 845,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $117,351,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $96.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.