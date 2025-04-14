Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total transaction of $2,875,205.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. The trade was a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,237.60. This represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,797 shares of company stock worth $7,436,255. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $317.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.43 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

