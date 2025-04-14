Sunriver Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Sunriver Management LLC lessened its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,665,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 676,710 shares during the period. OPENLANE comprises approximately 6.3% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $52,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in OPENLANE by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

OPENLANE stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.64 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

