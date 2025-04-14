Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,226 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 44,130 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.19.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $108.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

