Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 31,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,482,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,885,000 after buying an additional 386,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 14,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $73.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.