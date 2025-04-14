Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,851,000 after buying an additional 1,672,387 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,886,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,309,000 after acquiring an additional 471,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,044,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,648,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,342,000 after purchasing an additional 192,858 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,058,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,193,000 after purchasing an additional 196,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock opened at $56.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.