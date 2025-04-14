Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 9.3 %

TNGX stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $152.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tango Therapeutics news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,236.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,479.36. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 24,268 shares of company stock worth $72,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,174,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,077,000. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $15,000,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,360,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,666,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.