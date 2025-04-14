Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,847 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,412,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,602 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 486.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 122,006 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after buying an additional 93,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth $4,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $71.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Tecnoglass Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.