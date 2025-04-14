Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Telecom Italia Trading Up 3.0 %
Telecom Italia stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.
