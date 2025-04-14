Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Telecom Italia Trading Up 3.0 %

Telecom Italia stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.