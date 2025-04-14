Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 656,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $123,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 25.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $147.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

