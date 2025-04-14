The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Stock Position Reduced by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 537,358 shares during the quarter. The GEO Group makes up about 1.5% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in The GEO Group by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,070. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

GEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

