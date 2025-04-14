The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 996,664.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after acquiring an additional 498,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $36,561,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 693.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,238,000 after buying an additional 362,634 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Toro by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,121,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,701,000 after buying an additional 260,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,379,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $68.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.54.

Toro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Northland Securities raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

View Our Latest Report on Toro

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.