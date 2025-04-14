Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $33.62. 626,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,233,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.

TDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,208,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,589,753.70. This represents a 1.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2,018.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

