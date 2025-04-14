TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Announces Earnings Results

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 31.29%.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Up 16.7 %

TOMZ traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,808. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.01. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

