TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Announces Earnings Results

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 31.29%.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Up 16.7 %
TOMZ traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,808. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.01. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.
About TOMI Environmental Solutions
