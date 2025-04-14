Top Social Media Stocks To Consider – April 14th

Shopify, Vertiv, and HubSpot are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares in companies that own and operate digital platforms for social networking and content sharing. Investors in these stocks typically focus on user growth, engagement metrics, and advertising revenue potential as key indicators of the companies’ success in a rapidly evolving technology landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $83.01. 6,534,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,212,475. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.62. The company has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $71.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,434,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

NYSE HUBS traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $526.50. The stock had a trading volume of 468,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,387. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,850.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $652.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $660.61. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

